Ford Discontinued Using The Shelby Name Because Bean Counters Didn't Want To Pay Royalties

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:40:05 AM

Views : 762 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Look at the current Ford Mustang lineup, and you might notice something missing: the Shelby name. The last factory Mustang to wear the moniker was the Mustang Shelby GT500, which ended production just before the seventh-generation model debuted.
 
That leaves a lot of fans wondering—where did Shelby go? Instead of a new GT500, Ford introduced the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and the even more extreme Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC, the latter essentially filling the role of a modern GT500. So why did Ford ditch the Shelby name on the S650 Mustang? Short answer: money.


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Ford Discontinued Using The Shelby Name Because Bean Counters Didn't Want To Pay Royalties

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