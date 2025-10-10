Ford Follows GM In Backing Off Shady EV Tax Credit Scheme

Ford Motor is walking back a program that would have allowed dealers to offer a $7,500 tax credit on EV leases after the federal subsidy expired September 30, the company said on Thursday.

"Ford will not claim the EV tax credit but will maintain the competitive lease payments we have in the market today," a spokesperson said.



The decision follows a similar move from General Motors (GM.N), opens new tab on Wednesday. While automakers including Hyundai and Stellantis have offered cash off incentives to bridge the gap for buyers, Ford and GM took a different approach.