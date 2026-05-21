Ford Goes Rugged And Luxurious With Upcoming Bronco Filson

Ford is trying to keep the Bronco as exciting as possible and rolls out a new adventure-ready version, developed and built alongside American clothing company, Filson. The Bronco Filson will join the off-roader’s family on June 3, when Ford will officially unveil it. Ford says it will be rugged and premium and everything in between. It will be the first-ever production Bronco Filson, following the Fire Rig from six years ago, which was donated to the National Park in New Mexico. Ford made it clear that the project was not a PR stunt, but a purpose-built machine to honor the wildland firefighters and support the National Forest Foundation in preserving the public lands. This time, it will not be a one-off, but Ford won’t sell zillions of them in an attempt to keep its exclusivity. Ford claims it will blend more than a century of rugged American craftsmanship with Bronco capability to give customers something they can trust when conditions turn tough.



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