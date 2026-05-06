Ford Is Planning To Sell An Assembly Line To A Chinese Automaker

Ford CEO Jim Farley keeps talking about the threat posed by Chinese automakers, but a new report suggests he’s getting into bed with one.

According to Spanish newspaper La Tribuna de Automoción, Geely has reached an agreement to purchase an assembly line at Ford’s Valencia plant in Spain. The Chinese company will reportedly use the facility to build a multi-energy vehicle based on the Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture, which underpins an assortment of vehicles including the Galaxy A7 and E5.