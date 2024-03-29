Ford Lays Off Two-Thirds Of F-150 Lightning Truck Workers Due To Lack Of Sales

Ford’s shake-up of its electric vehicle plans didn’t end after it delayed its battery production goals and cut investments in its Model e division last year. Reports out of Dearborn, Michigan, now suggest that from next week onwards, Ford will drastically reduce the workforce at the plant that builds the F-150 Lightning electric truck.

Only one-third of the 2,100 workers will continue to remain on-site at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center from April 1, Jessica Enoch, the director of manufacturing, quality and supply-chain communications at Ford told the Detroit Free Press yesterday. Some of this workforce will now be transferred to build gas-powered SUVs and trucks.