Ford On Track To Recall More Cars Than The Record Number It Set Last Year

Last year, Ford Motor Company issued more recalls than any other automaker ever. It surpassed the previous record holder, General Motors, by more than double, with 153 recalls affecting nearly 13 million vehicles.

It’s unlikely that Ford will issue as many recalls this year, but based on what we're already seeing, the number of affected vehicles could actually surpass 2025’s number. So far in 2026, the Blue Oval has issued 34 recalls involving 9,812,890 vehicles and one recall for 2,633 engine block heaters.

The company's largest recall so far affects 4.4 million trucks, including the brand’s best-selling F-Series pickup. A software issue could cause the brakes and indicators on a hooked-up trailer to stop working, which the automaker is fixing with an over-the-air update.