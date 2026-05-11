Ford Patents Feature That Will Move Your Parked Car If It Is In Danger

As safe as one might drive, they can’t control what happens to their car when they’re away from it. If Ford gets its way, its future cars will have the ability to detect incoming harm and then move out of the way. A new patent around the tech highlights how it would work, and most of the hardware and software already exist. Whether or not we see this feature make it to production is another story altogether. The newly published patent application (US12617393B2) describes a “System for Detecting Moving Objects” designed to monitor threats around a parked vehicle. That could include everything from a runaway shopping cart to another driver backing up too quickly or even a vehicle sliding across an icy parking lot.



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