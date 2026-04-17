Ford Recalls 1.4 Million F-150 Trucks Because The Transmission Develops Dementia

Plenty of learner drivers getting to grips with a manual gearbox for the first time manage to hook second from third when they were actually planning on fourth. But now Ford is recalling almost 1.4 million vehicles in the US because their automatic transmissions are treating owners to similar unpleasant shift surprises.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) files, 1,392,935 F-150 trucks from the 2015 through 2017 model years equipped with a six-speed automatic may suffer an intermittent signal issue between the Transmission Range Sensor and the Powertrain Control Module.