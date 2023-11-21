Ford Scales Back $3.5 Billion Battery Plant Citing Rising UAW Labor Costs And Lower Demand

Agent009 submitted on 11/21/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:45:22 PM

Views : 528 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnbc.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford Motor is scaling back plans for a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan as consumers shift to electric vehicles more slowly than expected, labor costs rise and the company moves to cut costs.

Ford executives including CEO Jim Farley and Chair Bill Ford initially announced the facility in February. It quickly became a political target due to its connection to Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL. The plant is a wholly owned Ford subsidiary, but the U.S. automaker is licensing technology from CATL to produce new lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries for EVs.


Read Article


Ford Scales Back $3.5 Billion Battery Plant Citing Rising UAW Labor Costs And Lower Demand

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)