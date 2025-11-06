Ford Slashes 2025 Bronco Raptor Base Price By $10,000

Change is the only constant in today’s auto market, and Ford isn’t sitting still. Like just about every other automaker, it’s trying to adapt to the shifting sands of the market. One way it’s doing that is with a full-scale update to pricing and availability of the Bronco. The lineup as we know it is about to look very different, with adjustments to trim levels and pricing across the board. For example, the Bronco, one of the most extreme SUVs you can buy in America, is now nearly $10,000 cheaper.



Read Article