Ford To Return To WRC Racing In 2028

Ford Racing has confirmed it will return to the FIA World Rally Championship in 2028, fielding a full factory-backed team after a 50-year history in the sport. The announcement ties directly to Ford's plans for a new European lineup of five "multi-energy" electric and hybrid passenger vehicles.

Ford says lessons from WRC competition will shape the handling and responsiveness of that upcoming range. Ford Racing will partner again with M-Sport Ltd, its rally collaborator of 30 years, to build an all-new WRC race car set to debut in 2029.