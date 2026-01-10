Ford To Return To WRC Racing In 2028

Agent009 submitted on 10/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:02:20 AM

Views : 2,250 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford Racing has confirmed it will return to the FIA World Rally Championship in 2028, fielding a full factory-backed team after a 50-year history in the sport. The announcement ties directly to Ford's plans for a new European lineup of five "multi-energy" electric and hybrid passenger vehicles.
 
Ford says lessons from WRC competition will shape the handling and responsiveness of that upcoming range. Ford Racing will partner again with M-Sport Ltd, its rally collaborator of 30 years, to build an all-new WRC race car set to debut in 2029.


Read Article


Ford To Return To WRC Racing In 2028

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)