French Prosecutors Want To Charge Elon Musk And X Officials For Deepfakes And Child Sex Abuse Images

Agent009 submitted on 5/8/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:14 PM

Views : 738 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.euronews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

French prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Elon Musk and his social platform X for child sexual abuse images on the platform, deepfakes, disinformation and complicity in denying crimes against humanity by the platform's artificial intelligence system, Grok.

 
The Paris public prosecutor's office said on Thursday it was escalating its investigation into a criminal probe.
 
French authorities raided the X Paris offices in February, which Musk said was a "political attack".


Read Article


French Prosecutors Want To Charge Elon Musk And X Officials For Deepfakes And Child Sex Abuse Images

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)