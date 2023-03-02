GET WOKE, GO BROKE! FORD IS IN BIG TROUBLE. Tell Jim Farley How To FIX The Blue Oval.

The motor company fell well short of the mark as its fourth-quarter returns rolled in on Thursday, where it missed its target earnings for the year by up to $2 billion.



Following the dismal returns, Farley listed off a number of factors that have led to the decline, where he lay the blame at a lack of efficiency and a rise in 'absenteeism'.



We have to change our cost profile.





* The rise in work-from-home employment has seen several business leaders hit out at woke business practices taking priority over profits



If you could have a ’sit down’ with the Ford boss, how would you advise him?



Many on social media says eliminating sedans was a big mistake but we say, really?



We also say one of the big reasons as customers and fans of the Detroit team, a MAJOR reason is that they have convinced MANY potential customers that anything they make that is NON-EV, is like a Blackberry in an iPhone world.



You can tell with many of their key NON-EV products like Explorer, their hearts just aren't in it anymore.



And shouldn't they have seen the INCREDIBLE loss coming they took on Rivian BEFORE they invested? Did they REALLY think Rivian could challenge Tesla? WHY, do these huge companies FALL for the media hype from people who have failed at virtually everything in life???



Discuss..





