GM Design Shares Concept Sketch Of New SUV With Camaro Like Styling

GM Design is the official account for the General Motors Design studio on Instagram. We often see cool sketches of concept vehicles posted on the channel, some looking like wild ideas with others clearly rooted in reality. We don’t know where this particular image of a burly SUV stands, but it certainly has our attention. Being a design sketch, proportions are overexaggerated but there’s a clear similarity to the Chevrolet Traverse with its overall design. The C-pillar is a dead giveaway, and roof rails look similar to those we’ve seen on camouflaged prototypes for the next-generation model. We wouldn’t blame anyone for thinking this is a stylized preview of the new Traverse, or at the very least, an early design proposal.



