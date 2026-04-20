GM Designers Find AI Can Transform Design To Days Vs Months

Creative work has long relied on time, iteration, and instinct, but new tools are starting to compress that process in surprising ways. The rise of artificial intelligence threatens millions of jobs, including many within the creative industries and the automotive sphere. Rather than trying to hide from AI, design studios and engineering labs at GM are embracing it, and say it’s helping to bring ideas from paper to the virtual world faster than ever before. While there are plenty of tools that can design cars from scratch with a simple prompt, this isn’t what GM is using AI for. New designs still start with designers sketching with a pencil, but from there, artificial intelligence can quickly and easily produce intricate renders and even detailed 3D animations.



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