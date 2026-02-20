GM Is Spending $1.7 Billion To Build A New Small Block V8

Agent009 submitted on 2/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:20:41 AM

Views : 190 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It started in 2023. General Motors announced that it was investing nearly $900 million in the development of the next-generation small-block V8 engine to power its large pickup and SUV models, going into the future. This investment was over and above the small fortune GM had already committed to the development of next-generation EV powertrains. Gearheads rejoiced.
 
In 2025, the news got even better. GM announced it would invest another $888 million in the Tonawanda Propulsion plant in Buffalo, New York, as well as in other specialized parts divisions, specifically to cater for the manufacturing of the new V8 engine. Here's why we reckon GM is drawing a clear line in the sand when it comes to the internal combustion engine.


Read Article


GM Is Spending $1.7 Billion To Build A New Small Block V8

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)