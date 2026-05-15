GM Pulls Out Of The Heavy Duty Truck Segment Leaving RAM And Ford To Collect The Spoils

Chevrolet is dropping three of its biggest trucks and even some vans we thought would outlive the end of the world. The toughest, heaviest-hauling Silverado models of them all are going away, leaving Ford and Ram to battle it out in the most truck of truck segments. Don't worry, Chevrolet HD pickup fans. This announcement covers medium-duty bowtie trucks; the big bruisers designed to carry big loads with open beds, boxes, dump beds, or other commercial-type upgrades. And it's not just trucks going away. Some Chevy Express and GMC Savana vans are going away, too. Here's what you need to know.



Read Article