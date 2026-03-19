GM Shifts From EV Batteries To Power Grid Energy Storage For Ultium Plant

Ultium Cells, the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, is shifting part of its US battery production from EVs to energy storage systems (ESS).

The company said it’s investing $70 million to retool its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory to make lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells for ESS. The upgrade is already underway, and the plant is expected to start producing the new cells in the second quarter of 2026.



The Spring Hill site will produce LFP cells that will be sent to LG Energy Solution Vertech, the company’s US energy storage division. From there, the cells will be assembled into large, US-made battery enclosures for grid-scale projects and data centers across North America.