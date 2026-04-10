GM, WHY Are You TOO DUMB To LISTEN TO US? Why Are You Letting 4-Door Camaro Rumors FLOAT, When YOU SHOULD BE Rolling Out A URUS-KILLING CORVETTE SUV???

The Camaro is coming back—or so the rumors say. Internet rumors are floating that a 2028 model year revival is in the works, and insiders claim it could arrive not as the fire-breathing two-door pony car that defined generations of American muscle, but as a four-door sports sedan. The tweet, complete with a teaser image, immediately lit up timelines. Fans are divided. Some see it as a smart evolution to battle BMW’s M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63. Others call it sacrilege.



Let’s be honest: killing the Camaro after 2024 was already a gut punch to the brand’s heritage. The sixth-generation car delivered raw V8 power, track-ready handling, and that unmistakable long-hood, short-deck silhouette. It wasn’t just transportation; it was identity. Turning it into a four-door sedan feels like GM is chasing volume instead of soul—diluting the very thing that made the badge legendary. A stretched wheelbase might improve rear-seat space and practicality, but it risks turning the Camaro into just another generic sporty four-door. Enthusiasts didn’t beg for a Camaro with suicide doors and a bigger trunk. They begged for something bolder.



And that’s what makes this rumor so infuriating. While GM floats four-door Camaro speculation, the Corvette lineup sits ripe for expansion. The mid-engine C8 and upcoming C9 have proven the brand can deliver world-class performance at prices that embarrass European exotics. A Corvette-derived SUV—built on the same architecture, powered by the same flat-plane crank V8 or hybrid-assisted LT variants—would be an absolute monster. Think 600-plus horsepower, sub-3-second 0-60, magnetic ride, and all the carbon-fiber drama the Urus offers, but with an American price tag that undercuts Lamborghini by tens of thousands. It would dominate the super-SUV segment the way the Corvette dominates the sports-car world: accessible, outrageous, and unapologetically fast.



GM already has the platform, the engines, the supply chain, and a rabid fan base screaming for it on forums, social media, and every auto show walk-around. Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche all proved the formula works. A Corvette SUV wouldn’t just sell—it would print money and silence the “GM doesn’t listen” crowd forever.



Instead, we get four-door Camaro whispers. Again.











The Camaro is returning ??



Word is there will be a 2028 model and it could be a 4-door Sports Sedan



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/TZG09LGG3x — ??????????????????????????™ (@WorldWideCarsTM) April 10, 2026



Corvette ZR1 Suv ?? pic.twitter.com/K6Jxu6MONU — COMPETITION (@competitionreal) February 5, 2026



