GMC Halts Hummer EV Reservations Due To Overwhelming Demand

The GMC Hummer EV is controversial on account of its size and weight, but that hasn't stunted its popularity. General Motors has received more than 90,000 reservations for the truck, which is great, though production is still at a crawl due to various supply constraints. To address this, the automaker has decided to close its books for every trim until it can start making the units it's obliged to. That means everything from the flagship Edition 1 pickup—the only model produced so far—to the lower trims and the SUV are now unavailable to reserve. For the nearly 100,000 people who already have deposits down, nothing has really changed. They'll just be waiting a while to get their vehicles.



Read Article