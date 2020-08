An Alabama woman was caught on video last week driving through a Home Depot before allegedly stealing a leaf blower and dehumidifier and fleeing the scene.



Trussville police identified the woman as 42-year-old Gwendolyn Braswell of Birmingham.

In the video, a woman is seen driving a 2000 Pontiac into Trussville Home Depot as shocked employees and customers are heard screaming and crying in the background around 9am on Friday.







