Gas Prices Are $10 A Gallon In Some Parts Of California - How Much Do You Pay?

If you’re reading this from Oklahoma or Kansas, chances are you might believe this is an exaggerated story or something completely made up. Unfortunately (for most people out there), gas can be really expensive in some places, and, as it turns out, you might end up even paying almost $10 a gallon!

A Los Angeles-based artist traveling on the iconic Route 66 found a rest stop right before entering Arizona and made quite a stark discovery: a gallon of gas costs almost as much as some Americans make in one hour of work.