Geely Galaxy Reveals The 2026 Starship 7 EM-i EV At Only $13,400

Geely Galaxy officially announced today the launch of its 2026 Starship 7 EM-i, known internationally as the Geely Starry EM-i. It’s a direct competitor of BYD’s popular Song Pro DM-i, which is also an international model. The new model is available in four variants, with official guide prices ranging from 95,800 to 123,800 yuan (13,400 to 17,300 USD).
 
A key highlight of the 2026 Starship 7 EM-i is its extended pure electric driving range, with the top-tier model now offering an impressive 200km CLTC pure electric range. The entry-level variant also sees its CLTC pure electric range boosted from 55km to 130km, with a 135km option also available. The maximum combined range reaches 1575km.


