Geely Lays Out Plans To Conquer The UK

Until quite recently, Geely has been something of an automotive shadow in the UK, a background entity known mainly for its ownership of a number of familiar car makers.

Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and LEVC are among its portfolio of brands, and they have received substantial investment (with varying degrees of success). But in China, Geely is a prominent firm in its own right it has been making cars there since 1998, and it appears to have more resources at its disposal than some small countries.