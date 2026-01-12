Genesis May Not Be Killing The G70 Sedan After All

Last August, reports circulated that said Genesis was not going to renew its G70 sports sedan. Low sales and the MSRP were cited as the reasons, with Genesis not able to keep up with the economies of scale that rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW could manage. Now, it seems the Genesis G70 isn't dead yet after all. A report from Korea has found that Genesis has gotten government certification for a new one. According to Top Rider from Korea, the new Genesis G70 won't be entirely new. Instead, it refers to the model as the G70 second facelift. The G70 entered production in 2017, and received small updates in 2019 and 2020 before an extensive facelift that went on sale in the US in 2022.



