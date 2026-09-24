Genesis Patent Filings Show New Coupe And Convertible Are On The Way

Agent009 submitted on 9/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:47:31 AM

Views : 606 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Genesis is one step closer to bringing what looks like its most spectacular concept cars yet to life. The United States Patent and Trademark Office has officially granted design patents for the Genesis X Gran Coupe and its open-top sibling, the X Gran Convertible, indicating that the models might get the green light for production.
         
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) just granted a formal design patent for the Genesis X Gran Coupe, which shows that the striking two-door and drop-top models might be inching closer to an actual launch. All they need is the green light from the company's head honchos.


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Genesis Patent Filings Show New Coupe And Convertible Are On The Way

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