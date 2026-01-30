Genesis To Challenge The M5 With A 525 HP Magma Badged G80

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:47:09 AM

Views : 296 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It’s been nearly two years since Genesis unveiled a Magma-badged version of the G80 sedan at the New York Auto Show, sparking speculation that a limited production run might follow, tailored specifically for the Middle East. That rumor has now become reality, though it brings disappointing news for American buyers.
 
At a recent event in the UAE desert, where Genesis also debuted its flamboyant V8-powered Skorpio X Concept, the company finally confirmed production plans for the G80 Magma. As expected, production will be capped at just 20 units, each one reserved for the Middle Eastern market, with a strong emphasis on availability in the UAE.


Read Article


Genesis To Challenge The M5 With A 525 HP Magma Badged G80

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)