Genesis To Challenge The M5 With A 525 HP Magma Badged G80

It’s been nearly two years since Genesis unveiled a Magma-badged version of the G80 sedan at the New York Auto Show, sparking speculation that a limited production run might follow, tailored specifically for the Middle East. That rumor has now become reality, though it brings disappointing news for American buyers.

At a recent event in the UAE desert, where Genesis also debuted its flamboyant V8-powered Skorpio X Concept, the company finally confirmed production plans for the G80 Magma. As expected, production will be capped at just 20 units, each one reserved for the Middle Eastern market, with a strong emphasis on availability in the UAE.