'Go Topless' Jeep Celebration. Attendees Showcase Their ASSETS And The BOOBS End Up In JAIL!

After a Jeep celebration in Texas, the aftermath unfolded with over 230 individuals facing charges, and numerous people requiring hospitalization. Galveston's Jeep Weekend, also known as 'Go Topless Weekend,' is an annual beach party held at Crystal Beach, expected to attract around 10,000 attendees.



Initially conceived as a platform for Jeep enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles, the event has progressively evolved into an alcohol-infused homage to all off-road cars. Notably, approximately 120 law enforcement officers were deployed to manage the four-day occasion, as stated by Nolen.



On Sunday alone, more than 200 charges, primarily misdemeanors, were filed, according to KTRK. Additionally, about 40 individuals were hospitalized due to various minor injuries and illnesses, as reported by Nolen. Comparatively, this year witnessed an increase in arrests and charges from the previous year, which saw 175 arrests resulting in 198 charges.











Fortunately, the number of injuries and hospitalizations reduced compared to the previous year's event, which surpassed 60. However, Jeep enthusiasts assert that the festival's reputation is marred by other groups who exploit the opportunity to engage in misconduct, leading to complaints from residents about littered beaches. Consequently, official Jeep clubs have begun to withdraw from the event, organizing separate gatherings, and many local residents express their discontent towards the entire assembly.



Ahead of this edition of the event, Anne Willis, president of the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, voiced her dissatisfaction, stating, "I don't think anyone who lives here particularly likes Jeep Weekend. I think it's a nuisance. It's not so much the event, but the people who tag along that don't have Jeeps."

In the previous year's occurrence, a sheriff's deputy suffered severe injuries, breaking both his legs and an arm when struck by a car while directing traffic.



