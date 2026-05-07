Golf GTI Edition 50 Becomes The Fastest FWD Vehicle Around The Nürburgring

Agent009 submitted on 5/7/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:21:21 AM

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The Nürburgring Nordschleife has long served as the ultimate litmus test for performance vehicles, and Volkswagen has just rewritten the record books for front-wheel-drive production cars. With a blistering lap time of 7:44.523 minutes, the new Golf GTI Edition 50 has claimed the title of the fastest production front-wheel automobile ever to lap the "Green Hell."
   
Driven by development driver Benjamin Leuchter, the anniversary model outpaced even the all-wheel-drive Golf R 20 Years, proving that fifty years of engineering refinement can overcome traditional traction limitations.
This milestone is more than a marketing exercise; it is a technical showcase of the GTI’s evolution. The Edition 50 delivers 325 PS (321 hp) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful production GTI in history.


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Golf GTI Edition 50 Becomes The Fastest FWD Vehicle Around The Nürburgring

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