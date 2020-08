Goodyear President and CEO Rich Kramer spoke out in defense of the company on Thursday following reports of a leaked audio reportedly recorded during a training meeting at a Topeka, Kansas, facility.



The audio caught an unnamed instructor saying that certain social causes — such as Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ pride — were appropriate to display via work apparel, but others — such as MAGA-wear, Blue Lives Matter, and items relating to supporting law enforcement — were not.



Read Article