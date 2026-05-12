Google Forums Are Hating Gemini AI - Demand A Way To Turn Off The Feature

Just another useless change by Google. Exasperating at best. Looking to buy paper maps. Fix it before someone gets killed or something. An absolute mess. These are just some of the words of the Android Auto users who received the upgrade to Gemini in their cars. Google started the Gemini rollout in the last months of 2025, and as the process gains more traction and more people receive it, the number of users complaining about the new experience is growing at an unexpected rate. Android Auto users have been criticizing Gemini ever since the new AI-powered assistant landed on the first devices. But while everybody expected Google to roll out further refinements and polishing, it looks like the experience is only getting worse. So worse that some people are thinking of buying paper maps instead of using Google Maps with Gemini.



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