HOT AIR? NAME AND SHAME! Pick A WORSE Prediction In The Auto Biz In The Last 25 Years Than THIS!

Let’s examine the record of the mainstream auto manufacturers and their ‘in the tank’ YES MEN/WOMEN in the media.



2012: hydrogen cars are coming

2013: ... coming

2014: ... coming

2015: ... coming

2016: ... coming

2017: ... coming

2018: ... coming

2019: ... coming

2020: ... coming

2021: ... coming

2022: ... coming

2023: ... coming

2024: ... coming

2025: ... coming



Oh, the sweet symphony of automotive hype! For over a decade, car manufacturers and the media have been chanting the same tired mantra: "Hydrogen cars are coming!" Like a broken record stuck in an infinite loop, they've peddled this fuel-cell fantasy year after year, only to leave us choking on exhaust fumes of disappointment. Let's roast this clown show, shall we?



Flash back to 2012. Toyota and Honda were strutting like peacocks, unveiling prototypes and promising hydrogen highways by mid-decade. Media outlets gushed: "The future is here—zero emissions, infinite range!" Fast-forward to 2013: More press releases, more "imminent" launches. But where were the cars? Still "coming," apparently, delayed by "minor" issues like, oh, non-existent infrastructure.



By 2014-2016, the excuses piled up faster than traffic on the 405. "Supply chain hiccups!" "Regulatory hurdles!" Manufacturers like BMW joined the chorus, hyping concepts at auto shows while journalists penned glowing op-eds. Yet, hydrogen stations? Scarcer than honest politicians. 2017-2019 saw the peak delusion: Elon Musk called it "fool cells," but the establishment doubled down. "EVs are a fad; hydrogen is the real green deal!" they proclaimed, ignoring the elephant in the room—hydrogen production guzzles energy like a V8 on steroids.



Enter the 2020s: Pandemic? No problem, hydrogen's still "coming" in 2020-2022. Governments threw subsidies, media hyped "breakthroughs," but sales? Pitiful. Toyota's Mirai sold like warm beer at a frat party. 2023-2025? Rinse and repeat. Now, in 2025, we're still waiting for this mythical fleet while EVs zoom past, charging at every corner.



Car makers, you're like that friend who swears they'll pay you back "next week"—for 13 years. Media, your crystal balls are cracked; stop predicting and start reporting reality. Hydrogen? It's not coming; it's gone, lost in a haze of hot air.



