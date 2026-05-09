HOW YOU LIKE ME NOW? Porsche Just Told American Buyers: Take an EV or Take a Hike

Porsche is about to shoot itself in the exhaust pipe. This summer—July 2026, to be precise—production of the gasoline-powered Macan ends forever. The company’s best-selling model in America, the compact SUV that moved 27,139 units in 2025 alone (with gas versions outselling the electric by roughly two-to-one), will vanish from showrooms once current inventory runs dry. A full gas-and-hybrid replacement isn’t due until 2028. In the meantime, U.S. buyers get one choice: the electric Macan or nothing.



This is not just bad timing. It’s breathtakingly dumb.



The Macan has been Porsche’s volume king for a dozen years precisely because it delivered sports-car thrills in a practical, relatively affordable package with a familiar combustion engine. American customers still overwhelmingly prefer it. Even in 2025, after the electric version launched, gas Macans dominated U.S. sales. Then Washington axed federal EV tax incentives, and the electric Macan’s momentum stalled. Porsche’s own CFO admitted the brand is now rushing remaining gas inventory to the U.S. to plug the gap created by its own electrification bet.



Yet Porsche refuses to offer the obvious bridge: a compelling hybrid Macan right now. Rivals aren’t so stubborn. BMW’s X3, Mercedes’ GLC, and Audi’s Q5 all deliver mild-hybrid or plug-in powertrains that give buyers efficiency without the full EV leap—real-world range, no charger dependency, instant torque, and the sound and feel drivers actually want. Porsche could have engineered a simple 48-volt mild hybrid or even a plug-in version on the existing platform years ago. Instead, it doubled down on “all-electric or bust,” leaving a two-year hole in its single most important market.



The result? Loyal customers who want a Porsche SUV but refuse to bet their daily commute on public chargers will simply walk across the street to BMW or Mercedes showrooms. Porsche is handing market share to competitors on a silver platter while pretending its purity of vision somehow matters more than selling cars Americans actually want to buy.



Killing the gas Macan cold turkey without a hybrid safety net isn’t bold strategy. It’s arrogance. And in the world’s largest luxury-SUV market, arrogance this tone-deaf usually comes with a very expensive price tag. Porsche, take note: your customers aren’t waiting until 2028. They’re already shopping elsewhere.



