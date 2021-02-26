Haas Racing Pull Ex F1 Driver Romain Grosjean's Indy Car Contract For The Most Sobering Reason

Romain Grosjean's fiery, Formula 1 career-punctuating crash rattled the racing world, which for a moment believed it had lost another driver. But the Frenchman emerged from the flames, and after a lengthy recovery, took once again to a Dallara-built race car to continue his career in IndyCar. Spooked by his crash, though, Grosjean won't race on superspeedways—or with the backing of Gene Haas, who admitted he has dropped plans to sponsor Grosjean in Indycar for a reason that'll wrinkle a few eyebrows.



Read Article