Hackers Buy A Crashed Chinese EV And Reconstruct It's Travel History From Cradle To Grave

These days, it seems virtually impossible to avoid being tracked, whether it’s through your phone, computer, various “smart” gadgets, or even your car. Some may take solace in the fact that it’s still possible to buy a car without features like navigation or a GPS-based SOS feature, but the reality is that many modern cars (and by that, we mean virtually everything built in the past two decades) has some sort of on-board data recorders—like a digital version of the “black box” found in passenger airlines—and some of them are capable of storing a lifetime’s worth of tracking data.



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