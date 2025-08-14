Has Honda Quietly Overtaken Toyota As Having The Most Reliable Vehicles In 2025?

For years, Toyota has reigned supreme in automotive reliability, with models like the Camry and RAV4 setting standards for longevity and low ownership costs. Yet, as 2025 unfolds, emerging data hints that Honda might be stealthily claiming the crown, blending dependability with superior overall quality in ways that outshine its rival.



U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Battle of the Brands pits Honda against Toyota head-to-head, with Honda emerging victorious in 8 of 14 categories compared to Toyota's 6. This evaluation incorporates predicted reliability from J.D. Power, alongside performance, safety, interior, and features. Honda dominates in small cars (Civic at 9.1/10), hybrid cars (Accord Hybrid at 9.3), small SUVs (HR-V at 8.6, CR-V at 8.9), midsize SUVs (Passport at 9.0), hybrid SUVs (CR-V Hybrid at 8.8), minivans (Odyssey at 9.3), and trucks (Ridgeline at 9.0). Toyota shines in midsize cars (Camry at 9.5), large cars (Crown at 6.9), sports cars (GR86 at 9.3), luxury sports cars (Supra at 9.0), large SUVs (Grand Highlander at 8.7), and electric SUVs (bZ4X at 8.0), but some wins stem from Honda's lack of entries in those segments. Honda's higher average overall score underscores its edge in combining reliability with engaging driving dynamics and premium interiors.



Predicted reliability plays a pivotal role here. While Toyota traditionally leads, its 2025 scores have dipped due to issues in redesigned models like the Tacoma and Tundra pickups, plagued by engine recalls and below-average dependability. The bZ4X EV also hurt Toyota's standing. In contrast, Honda's lineup shows consistency: three models above average and seven average in Consumer Reports' 2025 rankings, placing Honda fourth overall—behind Toyota at third, but closing the gap with fewer major setbacks.



J.D. Power's 2025 Vehicle Dependability Study, assessing 2022 models after three years, ranks Toyota third among mass-market brands at 162 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), behind Buick (143) and Mazda (161). Honda, while not in the top three, benefits from targeted improvements, such as resolving oil dilution in turbo engines, leading to stronger real-world reviews. Owners praise the 2025 Civic Hybrid for matching Toyota's efficiency while offering better acceleration and fewer infotainment glitches. The Accord edges the Camry in rear space and hybrid MPG, with comparable recall rates (four for Accord vs. two for Camry in recent years).



This isn't Toyota crumbling—its core remains robust, with 11 models above average in CR. But Honda's innovations in hybrids and SUVs, coupled with agile handling and safety tech, position it as the more reliable all-rounder. As one TorqueNews review notes, Honda's consistency in reliability with a sportier edge has propelled it ahead in comprehensive 2025 evaluations. For buyers seeking vehicles that endure without compromise, Honda's quiet surge suggests yes—it has overtaken Toyota in 2025's reliability landscape.



