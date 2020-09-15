Has Toyota Done Rides Like The Latest RAV4 SO Good There's No Longer A Reason To Step Up To The Lexus Version?

For the longest time there was such a CLEAR distinction between a Toyota and a Lexus.



When you drove the Toyota then went to the Lexus dealer it was such a night and day difference that you had to step up and get the Lexus.



The Toyota was like anything else out there and the Lexus quality just smoked it.



But lately, new products like the latest RAV4 has blurred the lines SO much, I think if I was in market for something like that, I'd get the Toyota and be done with it.



And the sales of the new RAV are proving me out.



So Spies, have we come to a point where there is little reason to move up to the Lexus versions other than for status?



Discuss...





