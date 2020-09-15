Has Toyota Done Rides Like The Latest RAV4 SO Good There's No Longer A Reason To Step Up To The Lexus Version?

Agent001 submitted on 9/14/2020

5 user comments | Views : 1,842 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

For the longest time there was such a CLEAR distinction between a Toyota and a Lexus.



When you drove the Toyota then went to the Lexus dealer it was such a night and day difference that you had to step up and get the Lexus. 

The Toyota was like anything else out there and the Lexus quality just smoked it.

But lately, new products like the latest RAV4 has blurred the lines SO much, I think if I was in market for something like that, I'd get the Toyota and be done with it.

And the sales of the new RAV are proving me out.

So Spies, have we come to a point where there is little reason to move up to the Lexus versions other than for status?

Discuss...



mre30

Toyota's have become SOOOO ugly (including this RAV4) that I guess the extra money for the Lexus is money well spent because Lexus are nominally less ugly than the equivalent Toyota.

The spindle Lexus grill is really the only highly objectionable element of Lexus' styling whereas Toyota's are all-around ugly.

Posted on 9/15/2020 7:13:32 AM

Posted on 9/15/2020 7:13:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

The RAV4 and Avalon are two good reasons not to get a Lexus. The Highlander is definitely more palatable than an RX.

Posted on 9/15/2020 8:17:13 AM

Posted on 9/15/2020 8:17:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

dumpsty

Definitely agree on the Highlander. I was thinking that it had been purposely "overlooked" marketing-wise by Toyota, so Lexus could more easily encourage customers to get the RX. But really the Highlander has everything in a more-pleasing visual package inside & out.

And then the Venza CUV has returned to provide a more gentle upscale design in lieu of the aggressively-styled RAV4.

Posted on 9/15/2020 10:22:25 AM

Posted on 9/15/2020 10:22:25 AM | | Votes: 2   

dumpsty

But now look at the newest Avalon. Who would get the low-rung Lexus EX over basically a flagship Toyota? ...customers that REALLY want a Lexus. Never-mind the fact they're the same vehicle essentially.

Now that the Camry uses a version of that same platform, just a more sportier configuration.

Toyota is basically using a lot of the old GM/Ford tricks to reduce costs to produce sedans & to add variations of CUVs for each market category.

Posted on 9/15/2020 10:27:39 AM

Posted on 9/15/2020 10:27:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

malba2367

The Lexus models still have nicer interiors and are much quieter/smoother rides. They actually do a pretty good job with the badge engineering...the GM way is just to take identical cars, add some fake wood trim inside, some tacky trim bits outside and call it a day.

Posted on 9/15/2020 1:08:24 PM

Posted on 9/15/2020 1:08:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

