Have The Horsepower Wars Gone Too Far? - What Is Too Much Power For The Average Driver?

The Goodwood Festival of Speed used to be a celebration of internal combustion, but over the last five years or so, EVs have been featuring more prominently. It started with Volkswagen's ID. R electric racing car setting the record for the fastest run up the hill, but the feat that really got people to sit up and take notice was the McMurtry Speirling's record run. That got a lot of people thinking that there may be something to this EV thing. This year the festival even erected a stand dedicated to everyday EVs and called it Electric Avenue. It wasn't nearly as busy as the other displays, but that's to be expected with Lamborghini across the road and Pagani within spitting distance. That being said, there was at least one fascinating EV in attendance, possibly hoping to nab McMurtry's record. The Lotus Evija X had already strutted its stuff at the Green Hell, so what could it do at Goodwood? As it turns out, the Evija X became the center of attention not for its ridiculous performance, but for a crash that went viral. And it calls into question something we've been pondering: have EVs pushed the horsepower wars a step too far?



