Having Already Matched Lexus Toe to Toe On Luxury, Genesis Focuses On BMW Like Performance

Genesis is planning on ramping up high-end performance EVs as it aims to take on its European and American rivals. Autocar recently spoke with Mark Choi about the project, and he confirmed that the brand isn't just going to carry over from Hyundai and Kia, understanding that it needs to differentiate itself if it really wants to compete. Rebadging and reoutfitting a Sonata isn't enough, even if the new one does look this good. The X concepts the brand has released over the past few years will be the "genesis" of these cars, with the influences already seen on the faces of models like the G80 and GV70. Chances are high that they will be produced as halo models for the brand. And halo models they will be because the X Convertible and X Speedium are two of the best-looking concepts we've ever seen.



Read Article