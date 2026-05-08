Heat Generated From BYD's Flash Charging System Is Already Raising Concerns Over Fire Risk

Agent009 submitted on 5/8/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:32 AM

Views : 786 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

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Independent testing of BYD’s new megawatt flash-charging system has sparked debate in China after a livestreamed charging session showed battery surface temperatures exceeding 76°C during ultra-high-rate charging.
 
Chinese automotive blogger James Yu, known online as “Caishendao,” conducted a livestream test charging a FCB Tai 3 from 8% to 97% state of charge. According to published data, an externally mounted temperature sensor installed near the bottom centre of the battery pack, away from the liquid-cooling pipes, recorded a peak reading of 76.42°C. Vehicle diagnostic data reportedly showed a peak pole temperature of around 71°C.


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Heat Generated From BYD's Flash Charging System Is Already Raising Concerns Over Fire Risk

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