Heat Generated From BYD's Flash Charging System Is Already Raising Concerns Over Fire Risk

Independent testing of BYD’s new megawatt flash-charging system has sparked debate in China after a livestreamed charging session showed battery surface temperatures exceeding 76°C during ultra-high-rate charging.

Chinese automotive blogger James Yu, known online as “Caishendao,” conducted a livestream test charging a FCB Tai 3 from 8% to 97% state of charge. According to published data, an externally mounted temperature sensor installed near the bottom centre of the battery pack, away from the liquid-cooling pipes, recorded a peak reading of 76.42°C. Vehicle diagnostic data reportedly showed a peak pole temperature of around 71°C.