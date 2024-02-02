High Performance Lexus RZ F To Become A Reality

Lexus has trademarked "Lexus RZ F" with various intellectual property offices, indicating plans for the Japanese automaker to launch a high-performance variant of the Lexus RZ electric crossover. This is despite previous claims from Lexus that there was no high-performance variant in the works.



CarBuzz discovered trademark filings with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for both "Lexus RZ F" and "RZ F" on its own, with subsequent filings picked up at the UK Intellectual Property Office, among others.



Classified under Class 12 - pertaining to motor vehicles - the trademarks leave little to the imagination. These new trademarks follow several filed last year that indicate Lexus is planning on expanding the RZ family with both cheaper, less powerful, and expensive, more powerful variants like the RZ 350e, RZ 500e, and RZ 550e.





Read Article