Higher Gas Prices Send Buyers To The Rav4 Hybrid - Dealers Greet Them With Open Arms And $15,000 Markups

A gallon of gasoline now costs more than $4.51, which is up $1.33 from a year ago. However, prices can vary significantly by location, and Californians are paying an average of $6.15. Several drivers are now looking to save at the pump, and some of them are turning to Toyota hybrids. Unfortunately for them, the brand has developed a reputation for having greedy dealers who like to gouge customers. We’ve seen this time and time again as dealers have placed huge markups on everything from the Land Cruiser and Tacoma to mainstream models like the Camry.



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