Honda Prelude Debuts With An Eye Watering Price Tag And Unimpressive Power Numbers

After years of rumors, teasers, and pre-production prototypes, the reborn Honda Prelude has finally been revealed in production form in Japan, ahead of its debut in Europe, North America and other select markets around the world. The hybrid coupe is priced from ¥6,179,800 yen ($41,700), making it one of the priciest models in Honda’s domestic lineup.
 
Designed as a sportier and more premium two-door counterpart to the Civic, the Prelude shares the same basic platform but positions itself as a step up in style, handling, and equipment. The premium pricing reflects that positioning, placing it above the performance-focused Civic Type R hatchback.


