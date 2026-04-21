Honda Recalls 440,000 Minivans That Deploy Airbags When Hitting Potholes

Honda is recalling 440,830 Odyssey minivans built between 2017 and 2022 because their side and rear side curtain airbags may inadvertently deploy when the vehicle encounters strong road impacts such as driving over potholes, speed bumps, or road debris. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Safety Recall Report, Honda is aware of 25 reports of injuries related to this issue that occurred between January 24, 2017 and April 2, 2026, but fortunately no deaths have been reported. The company is also aware of 130 warranty claims related to the issue.



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