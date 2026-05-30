Honda SIDELINES The RIDGELINE. WHAT'S NEXT?

Honda is taking a significant break from building its popular midsize pickup, the Ridgeline. According to reports from Automotive News and other outlets, production at the Lincoln, Alabama plant will halt in the fourth quarter of 2026 and last approximately 18 months, with the truck expected to return in the third quarter of 2028.



The primary reason is tightening emissions regulations. The current Ridgeline’s aging 3.5-liter V-6 engine cannot meet the stricter standards without major updates. Rather than rush a stopgap solution, Honda plans a substantial refresh that includes design changes, revised components, and an updated V-6 powertrain engineered for better compliance and performance.



This isn’t the end of the line for the Ridgeline. Honda has confirmed the truck “will continue to play an important role” in its North American lineup. The 2028 model is described as a heavily freshened version designed to feel like a next-generation truck. It will buy time for Honda to develop a more advanced hybrid architecture for larger vehicles, potentially arriving in the early 2030s. That future powertrain—featuring a new V-6, electric motors, and an efficient battery pack—promises stronger towing, better fuel economy, and improved torque, addressing key weaknesses compared to body-on-frame rivals like the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger.



For truck fans, the pause creates short-term challenges. The Ridgeline has carved a unique niche with its unibody construction, car-like ride, innovative in-bed trunk, and strong reliability reputation. However, it remains a niche player, often trailing segment leaders in sales while commanding a premium price—starting around $42,000. Dealers may see inventory dwindle, though Honda plans to ramp up production of the Pilot, Passport, and Odyssey at the same facility to help offset the gap.



The decision reflects Honda’s broader strategy shift. After scaling back aggressive EV plans and reporting its first annual loss in decades, the company is extending lifecycles of proven models while investing in targeted updates. For Ridgeline loyalists, the hiatus offers anticipation for a more capable, emissions-compliant truck that could strengthen its position in the competitive midsize segment.



While the wait may test patience, the refreshed Ridgeline arriving in 2028—possibly with hybrid elements on the horizon—could mark an exciting evolution. Truck enthusiasts will be watching closely as Honda navigates emissions rules and evolving market demands.







