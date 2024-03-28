Honda To Stay In Formula 1 After Announcing New Powertrain Division

Honda has announced the formation of a new company in the UK ahead of its full return to Formula 1 in 2026. The new company will be a subsidiary of Honda Racing Corporation. It will focus on post-race maintenance of power units and serve as a European hub for logistics as it supplies power units to the Aston Martin F1 team under the new regulations that come into place. HRC UK will begin recruiting engineers, technicians, and other staff members in the Spring. Meanwhile, HRC USA will continue to contribute to the development of the new power unit, which will be built to satisfy the new 2026 regulations.



