Honda To Stop Producing Ridgeline Pickup For 18 Months

Honda's Alabama plant will stop building the Ridgeline in late 2026, and the truck won't return until late 2028 — a production gap of roughly 18 months to two years that is genuinely unusual for any mainstream nameplate in the North American truck segment. The pause isn't a quiet refresh cycle; Honda is calling it a major reboot, and a V6 hybrid powertrain is reportedly at the center of the plan. Production of the current second-generation Ridgeline is set to wind down at Honda's Lincoln, Alabama facility in late 2026. The next-generation truck is then expected to arrive in late 2028, according to reports published this week. That's a window of somewhere between 18 months and two years with no Ridgeline on dealer lots—a stretch that's long enough to lose casual buyers to competitors but short enough that Honda clearly intends to keep the nameplate alive.



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