Honda's Hodgepodge Lineup Cracks A Million In Sales So Far In 2026

American Honda has crossed the one-million delivery mark in the United States after eight months, and it did so with a very interesting product mix. Having sold 133,996 vehicles in August 2026, the automaker's year-to-date total ballooned to 1,027,465 units, or 3.5 percent up from last year.

The star is the hybrid lineup, with Honda and the Acura brand moving 36,776 such vehicles in August and 9.2 percent more year to date. Although the light truck side of the business is moving backward, passenger car sales are up 16.3 percent. Naturally, the CR-V compact crossover is the bestseller.