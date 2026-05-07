How Did The ID. Buzz Go From $35,000 Dealer Markups To $20,000 Discounts?

Volkswagen ID. Buzz sales plummeted 35.2% in the first quarter as dealers only moved 1,232 units. The disappointing result came roughly three months after the automaker confirmed they’ve made the “strategic decision” to skip the 2026 model year following a “careful assessment of current EV market conditions.”

They added a 2027 ID. Buzz would arrive later this year, once dealers clear out the existing inventory of 2025 models. That work continues and it appears the company only has about a month and a half supply of vehicles remaining.