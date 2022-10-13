Hummer EV Tail Lights Cost $6100 A Pair Plus Labor to Replace

If you're one of the lucky few to score a Hummer EV, it might behoove you to protect your tail lights from damage. As one owner in a Hummer EV Facebook group found out, those plastic housings are quite expensive. This particular owner was quoted $4,040 for just the Hummer's passenger taillight, not including labor. While this might seem like a typo, we can assure you that these taillights truly are expensive. After digging up the part number and giving a few dealers a call ourselves, The Drive was able to confirm GM's list price of $3,045.48 per side, meaning a full set will run nearly $6,100—more than 5% of the Hummer EV's MSRP—before installation.



